Foodie Friday: 8 Fifty Wood Fired Pizza

MIDDLEBURY — If you like pizza then it is time to get fired up, literally!

8 Fifty Pizza in Middlebury is home to some of the most creative wood-fired pies in the area.

Owned by husband and wife team Mark and Maria Gyolai, 8 Fifty Pizza is fantastically fresh and full of flavor in every bite and it starts with the perfect dough.

Mark Gyolai makes sure the temperature and ingredients are just right before any of his artisan pizzas even get in the oven.

“We have made a lot of mistakes,” chuckled Mark. “Now I think our crust is the perfect blend of great taste and a crunch that people just love.”

And that has a lot to do with the oven that rotates at well over 700 degrees. Gyolai, an engineer by trade, is constantly feeding the oven with wood to make sure the surface is just right for the pizza.

There are more than a dozen pies on the menu at this hidden gem but the possibilities are endless. Whether it’s red sauce or white sauce, the flavor is through the roof.

The pizzas are true works of art including the margarita pizza (fresh mozzarella), the broccoli rabe and sausage pizza with a kick (hot peppers), or a white pizza (w/ grilled onions) topped with arugula.

Jordan Theroux from Prospect says once you have a slice from 8 Fifty Pizza, you will be hooked!

“The flavor and crust are better than any pizza I’ve ever had and that includes New Haven,” smiled Theroux. “I just love it.”