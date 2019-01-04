× Hartford student arrested for bringing edible marijuana gummy worms to school

HARTFORD — A Hartford student was arrested Friday after police said she brought edible marijuana gummy worms to school.

Officers were called to the R. J. Kinsella Magnet High School of Performing Arts, for a juvenile narcotics complaint. When they got there, they met with school security who advised that a 14 year old female student had brought “edible gummy worms” to school.

Police said she shared them with seven other students who then started feeling sick as a result of the ingestion. The school nurse determined most of them were suffering from minor effects, however, one student was brought to CCMC by Aetna Ambulance for precautionary purposes and has since been discharged.

The other students were released to parents.

The accused juvenile was issued a summons for Risk of Injury to a Minor.

The student was placed on suspension by school staff and will be facing additional disciplinary action as a result of the incident.

The incident is under investigation.