Man killed in Bridgeport crash ID'd; one person arrested

BRIDGEPORT —Bridgeport police have arrested one person after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Friday.

The man who struck was identified by police as Michael Zrelak by police Monday.

Police said around 11 a.m. they were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Boston Ave. and Kent Ave.

Robert Dominguez of Shelton, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Zrelak was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Although this is still an active investigation, police have made an arrest.