Multiple Sclerosis runner on the move

HARTFORD – Despite her disability, Marisa Boasa is staying on course and that’s part of her therapy.

Boasa, 41, a client delivery manager from Ellington, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in August but still runs about six days a week.

“It was always a priority for me to stay fit,” Boasa said. Her grassroots initiative called Fight for Mobility is designed to inspire others with afflictions to get out and stay fit. “No matter what battle you are going through you can overcome it, you can be mobile and you can push through,” Boasa added.

Working with the team at the at Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital’s Mandell Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroscience Research, Boasa has a goal to run the Richmond Marathon next Autumn with designs on qualifying for the Boston Marathon in 2020 in the Challenged Athletes Division.

“I’m going to keep fighting,” she said, “and I’m going to help others win their battles as well.”

