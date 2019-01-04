EXCLUSIVE: New Britain teacher fighting cancer gets 12 days of gifts from students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN - Deridre Falla has been a teacher at Diloretto School in New Britain for 21 years now.

However, since April she’s been out after being diagnosed with stage four cancer. For Christmas, students at the school knew what she was going through and came together to turn her tears of pain and suffering into tears of joy.

Her fourth graders sprang into action for the teacher they miss seeing around the halls. The students came together to buy 12 gifts, one for each of the twelve days following Christmas.

Deirdre would only be able to open one per day. We got to witness day ten. Falla is filled with gratitude as she is currently in remission.

However, the road ahead is still painful as internal burns on her organs need to heal. She plans on being back in her second grade classroom in September.