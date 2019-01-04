× Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-84 in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — A section of I-84 was shut down late Friday evening after a truck accident occurred in the eastbound lanes.

Connecticut State Police began receiving reports that a tractor-trailer overturned after it lost control traversing an area where the highway curves sharply. Troopers responded to the area of I-84 between exits 55 and 56 just minutes later, alongside local fire and rescue crews.

The highway will remain closed for an undetermined period of time. In the meantime, traffic is being re-routed to Route 2 until cleanup crews can clear the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 61 for updates.