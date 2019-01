× Pedestrian killed in Bridgeport crash; one person arrested

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport police have arrested one person after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Friday.

Police said around 11 a.m. they were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Boston Ave. and Kent Ave.

The male victim, who has not been identified was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Although this is still an active investigation, police have made an arrest.