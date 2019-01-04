× Sen. Blumenthal to donate salary during government shutdown

HARTFORD — Senator Blumenthal announced Friday morning that until the government shutdown is done, he will be doing all his pay to ‘Homes for the Brave’.

‘Homes for the Brave’ help Connecticut veterans with life coaching, skill building, and place to sleep and eat.

President Trump will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders this morning at the White House as they try to find a way to end the partial government shutdown, now almost two weeks old.

No one expects much of a breakthrough, though. The President is still demanding $5 billion for a border wall; Pelosi and the Democrats say that’s not going to happen. Last night, the House, now-led by Democrats, passed bills that could end the shutdown, but they’ll go nowhere in the GOP-led Senate, and even if they did, President Trump would veto them. So, the stalemate continues.

Other lawmakers including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Hawaiian Senator Senator Mazie Hirono also have donated their salaries to various causes.