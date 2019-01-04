Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

State reports 1 death from flu, bringing season total to 4

Posted 12:52 PM, January 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:44PM, January 4, 2019

Flu cases(Getty images)

HARTFORD – Another person has died from flu related causes, bringing the total to four this season.

State officials said,  “Three flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A (unspecified) and one with influenza B. Of the 4 total reported flu-associated deaths, 3 occurred in persons > [greater than] 65 years of age and 1
in a person 50-64 years of age.”

As of December 29, 268 hospitalized patients with laboratory-confirmed influenza were admitted since August 26. In the same period of time, 787 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported.

County by county breakdown:

  • Hartford County – 242
  • New Haven – 240
  • Fairfield – 140
  • Middlesex – 44
  • New London – 42
  • Litchfield – 38
  • Tolland – 23
  • Windham – 15
  • Unknown counties – 3