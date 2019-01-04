× State reports 1 death from flu, bringing season total to 4

HARTFORD – Another person has died from flu related causes, bringing the total to four this season.

State officials said, “Three flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A (unspecified) and one with influenza B. Of the 4 total reported flu-associated deaths, 3 occurred in persons > [greater than] 65 years of age and 1

in a person 50-64 years of age.”

As of December 29, 268 hospitalized patients with laboratory-confirmed influenza were admitted since August 26. In the same period of time, 787 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported.

Read the full report here.

County by county breakdown:

Hartford County – 242

New Haven – 240

Fairfield – 140

Middlesex – 44

New London – 42

Litchfield – 38

Tolland – 23

Windham – 15

Unknown counties – 3