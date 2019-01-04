State reports 1 death from flu, bringing season total to 4
HARTFORD – Another person has died from flu related causes, bringing the total to four this season.
State officials said, “Three flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A (unspecified) and one with influenza B. Of the 4 total reported flu-associated deaths, 3 occurred in persons > [greater than] 65 years of age and 1
in a person 50-64 years of age.”
As of December 29, 268 hospitalized patients with laboratory-confirmed influenza were admitted since August 26. In the same period of time, 787 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported.
County by county breakdown:
- Hartford County – 242
- New Haven – 240
- Fairfield – 140
- Middlesex – 44
- New London – 42
- Litchfield – 38
- Tolland – 23
- Windham – 15
- Unknown counties – 3
41.765360 -72.687060