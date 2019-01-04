Sunshine to end the week, but rain expected Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re finishing up this holiday week with sunshine! Highs will be about 10 degrees above average and the wind will stay fairly light during the day. Enjoy it today because rain rolls in for tomorrow. This will be a nasty cold rain with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. In terms of rain amounts, many projections are showing around an inch, with a few spots possibly up around 1.5″. Let’s mark down Saturday as a rainy day, even though it won’t be an all-day downpour.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans. We’re bringing back the sunshine, and temperatures will be above average yet again in the 40s. During the winter months, we don’t notice as much when temperatures are above average (because it’s still pretty cold), but Sunday will be around 10 degrees higher than our normal for early January.

There is another chance for a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday of next week. At this point it doesn’t look like a lot of snow. We anticipate a brief period of snow/mix before a change to rain on Tuesday morning. The best chance for accumulating snow is in the hills. But we still need to keep a close eye on the storm’s track as we’re right on the line of all snow to the north and all rain to the south.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Late clouds. High: mid-upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain likely. High: 36-43.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Evening/overnight snow/mix. High: mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Snow/mix changing to rain. High: Near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli