Victim airlifted to area hospital after serious crash in Colchester

COLCHESTER — Lifestar was requested to the scene of a serious single-car crash that left a portion of Route 85 shut down Friday evening.

Connecticut State Police Troop K dispatched emergency crews just before 8:30 p.m. on reports that a vehicle struck a utility pole in the area of 174 New London Road in Colchester.

NOW: serious crash has CLOSED part of new London rd in #Colchester . Vehicle heavily damaged @LIFESTAR_CT was called for patient. Scene will be clear shortly @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/xQBGMv4yYE — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 5, 2019

Emergency crews located a single victim in the wreckage, apparently suffering from injuries and falling in and out of consciousness. EMTs determined a Lifestar medical helicopter would be necessary in the event the victim suffered any serious trauma.

Both directions of Route 85 are closed until further notice so that troopers can conduct an investigation. Any drivers passing through the area should expect delays and detours for the time being.

