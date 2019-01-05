× Ex-legislator suspended from practicing law after assault

HARTFORD — A former state representative who pleaded guilty to assaulting his mother has temporarily lost his ability to practice law in the state.

Former Enfield Democratic Rep. David Alexander was suspended from practicing law for one year, under a state judge’s order in November that was first reported this week by the Connecticut Law Tribune. Alexander’s law office was in Enfield.

Alexander avoided jail time and received a conditional discharge in August.

Police say Alexander’s 70-year-old mother suffered a head wound and broken wrists after Alexander hit her with a mug last March. His mother denied the police version of the events.

Alexander’s lawyer says Alexander moved to Arizona and doesn’t plan to practice law in Connecticut.

Alexander lost his 2016 re-election bid shortly after being charged with drunken driving.