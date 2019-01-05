× Hartford Archdiocese to offer “Masses of Reparation” for sexual abuse

HARTFORD – While the Catholic church continues to deal with the ongoing sexual abuse scandals, the archdiocese of Hartford is reaching out to its parishioners.

Archbishop Leonard Blair will be offering three Masses of Reparation in the coming months around the state.

Nearly 50 church jurisdictions and religious orders across the United States have publicly named more than a thousand priests accused of abuse.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Hartford says the church remains committed to doing what it can to help heal the victims. In a reparation statement shared with clergy and staff, he said “What greater ‘outrage, sacrilege and indifference’ can be hurled at Christ, what greater betrayal, than that one of his priests should sexually violate a child or vulnerable adult?”

The mass times and locations are:

Sunday, January 27

St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish at St. Bartholomew Church

736 Middle Tpk. East, Manchester

2:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 16

St. George Parish

33 Whitfield Street, Guilford

11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, March 26

Our Lady of Hope Parish at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

78 Litchfield Road, Harwinton

7:00 p.m.