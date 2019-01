× Man shot while resisting robbery in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A man was shot in Waterbury after he resisted a robbery attempt Saturday evening.

The 33 year-old man was shot in the left arm with a .22 caliber bullet on East Main Street. The man was taken to the local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The robber was described as a black man wearing a mask.

Detectives and forensics were at the scene investigating the robbery.