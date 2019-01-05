Rainy and soggy, wintry mix possible Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain will come down periodically along with chilly temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees. In terms of rain amounts, many projections are showing around a half inch, with a few spots possibly up around 1".

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans. It will be breezy but dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. During the winter months, we don't notice as much when temperatures are above average (because it's still pretty cold), but Sunday will be around 10 degrees higher than our normal for early January.

There is another chance for a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday of next week. At this point it doesn't look like a lot of snow. We anticipate a brief period of snow/mix before a change to rain on Tuesday morning. The best chance for accumulating snow is in the hills. But we still need to keep a close eye on the storm's track as we're right on the line of all snow to the north and all rain to the south.

Forecast Details:

SATURDAY: Periods of rain. High: 36-43.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Evening/overnight snow/mix. High: mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Snow/mix changing to rain. High: Low-mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: upper 30s.

