Shutdown delays ribbon-cutting at Jahana Hayes' Waterbury office

WATERBURY – The partial government shutdown is causing newly sworn in congresswoman Jahana Hayes to delay a ceremony to open her district office in Waterbury.

Hayes, who represents Connecticut’s 5th District, was scheduled to hold a ribbon cutting Monday at her new district office on Bank Street.

But her team sent an email Friday night saying while the office will still be open for constituent services, the ribbon-cutting will be postponed until January 22nd because the agencies responsible for assisting with and completing the move-in have delayed their work due to the shutdown.