State trooper injured following car crash on I-84 EB in Hartford

HARTFORD — A State trooper was injured following a car crash on I-84 eastbound in Hartford Saturday.

State police said that they responded around 10:10 p.m. to the area of Exit 50 on I-84 eastbound.

The State trooper’s cruiser was rear ended by another car. The trooper was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The crash closed the right and center travel lanes.

It is unclear how serious the nature of trooper’s injuries are, but police will be sending out details as soon as they are available.

