× Truck crash on I-91 in Wethersfield ties up traffic early Saturday morning

WETHERSFIELD – A truck went off the road on I-91 in Wethersfield early Saturday morning. The state DOT issued an alert at 3:15 a.m., saying the 2 right lanes were closed between exits 24 and 25 as police investigated and crews tried to pull the truck up the embankment and off the guardrail it had landed on.

The driver escaped with only minor injuries, but many drivers were likely surprised by a traffic jam on the highway at 6 a.m.

The truck had been removed by about 6:30 a.m. but traffic was stilled backed up in the area.