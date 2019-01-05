× Truck crashes into building in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A truck crashed into a building Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to 740 Seaview Avenue to a truck that struck Spec Plating, a plating facility.

The hazardous materials inside of the building were de-energized. It was also determined that the area is used for hazardous waste. The truck caused no immediate hazard after crashing into the facility.

The driver was taken out of the vehicle and was transported to the local hospital.

No other injuries occurred in the crash.