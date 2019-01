Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- The Saint Joseph Blue Jays scored a season high 116 points Saturday in a 76 point blowout against Lesley.

The Blue Jays got off to a 16-0 start and never looked back.

Freshman point guard Delshawn Jackson Jr. scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half. The Blue Jays held a commanding 55-20 lead at the half.

The Blue Jays would score 61 more points in the second half en route to their ninth win on the year.