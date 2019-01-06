Cooldown coming – early snow Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure reigns supreme across the area. Temps have warmed considerably from the morning lows in the 20s, and it's expected that we will see a substantial cooldown tonight. Lows could get into the teens in some spots, as winds go calm and skies remain clear.

The work week looks decent, except for Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be chilly, with warming ahead of our next storm. The storm will start out as snow for some, before changing over to rain. This rain should continue on and off through the day. Wednesday - the tail end of the storm will pass, bringing a chance for a wintry mix to northern areas.

The rest of the week looks peachy. Highs will be returning to seasonal averages.

Forecast Details:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Evening/overnight snow/mix. High: mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Snow/mix changing to rain. High: Low-mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: upper 30s.

