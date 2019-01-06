× EXCLUSIVE: Bristol woman claims assault by Uber driver

BRISTOL — A Bristol woman claims she was assaulted by her Uber driver on her way home from a restaurant Friday night. It’s a little more than two miles from Bleacher’s restaurant to Sabrina Saucier’s home in Bristol.

“I called an Uber and he picked me up roughly around 10:30 or 10:45,” says Sabrina Saucier.

Saucier didn’t imagine that the next five minutes of her life would be her most uncomfortable.

“The conversation got extremely sexual,” said Saucier. “He was talking about my breasts.”

It was right around the corner from Sabrina’s house where she noticed the Uber driver started to rub her leg. At the stop sign he wouldn’t let her out of the car. The worst of the assault happened when he dropped her off at home.

“It was literally a game of unlock, lock to where there was no way I was going to be able to get out of the car,” said Saucier. “My hand was grabbed. The second I moved my hand, in the blink of an eye…my face was burning. I was very uncomfortable.”

Saucier claims her Uber driver, who she says was driving a Toyota Highlander, punched her in the face, leaving bruises on her cheeks.

She was able to punch him back and get away. A few hours later, she reached out to Uber.

They sent her an email saying as a precaution, they are suspending the man’s driver account until they are able to get more information.

But communications with the ridesharing app went south when she asked for her money back.

They disabled her account saying that she didn’t adhere to the company’s terms of use.

“They refused to give [a refund] to me as well as reactivate my account,” said Saucier.

Saucier took her case to the Bristol Police, who told FOX61 News they have opened an investigation into her allegations.

They know who the driver is and the driver’s license plate number, but were unable to share that information with us while they are still looking into the situation.

They were also unable to tell us whether the driver’s account is still suspended.

They were able to tell us that they told Uber about the situation through a special law enforcement contact at Uber.

In September of 2018, Uber installed new safety features in the app including concealing the specific pick up and drop off addresses in the driver’s trip history.

A CNN investigation in April of 2018 reveals 103 uber drivers have been accused of sexual assault or abuse.

Saucier is still unnerved.

“I don’t feel safe knowing that he knows where I live,” she said. “I know I have the support and I know what I can and can’t do to protect myself.”

Saucier went to Bristol Hospital, who treated her for a loss of vision due to her injuries.

Fox61 news has reached out to Uber regarding the reasons why Saucier’s account was deactivated and the status of the Uber driver’s account.

They have responded to our inquiries and are looking into what happened. We will keep you updated with this story on air and at FOX61.com.