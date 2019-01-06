Horses rescued on I-395 in Waterford following car crash

WATERFORD — Horses were rescued by firefighters after the trailer they were traveling in, tipped over on the highway.

Firefighters said that on Sunday morning, they responded to a multi-vehicle on Interstate 395 -Route 32 connector.

There was an overturned horse trailer, with two horses inside perched over an embankment.

Veterinarians were called to the scene to check on the horses. One of the horses inside the trailer was entrapped.

The first horse was rescued from the trailer about and hour after the crash. The entrapped horse was free after firefighters used the Jaws of Life.

The horses were evaluated by the veterinarians and taken off the highway.