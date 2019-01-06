× Man arrested following series of bank robberies across Connecticut

WATERBURY — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a series of bank robberies across the state.

Richard Cable, 37, was arrested that morning on charges stemming back to December bank robbery in Waterbury.

He was arrested in the town of Cornwall inside a hotel room. Police said Cable was in possession of a 9mm handgun and a large quality of heroin.

Cable is also suspected of robbing four other banks throughout the state.

Cable was charged with robbery in the first degree and violation of probation Police said that more charges will follow.