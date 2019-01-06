Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

The Real Story: CBIA President weighs in on job creation in CT

Posted 12:31 PM, January 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:33PM, January 6, 2019

Joe Brennan, President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (the state’s largest business lobby), and member of a special committee advising incoming governor Ned Lamont, weighs in with what’s needed to create jobs and boost the economy to meet the needs of employers, including greater accountability for economic development programs and expansion of regional partnerships on workforce development. 

