Joe Brennan, President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (the state’s largest business lobby), and member of a special committee advising incoming governor Ned Lamont, weighs in with what’s needed to create jobs and boost the economy to meet the needs of employers, including greater accountability for economic development programs and expansion of regional partnerships on workforce development.
The Real Story: CBIA President weighs in on job creation in CT
-
The Real Story – UTC split
-
Local labor unions react to Amazon raising minimum wage
-
US deficit rises 17% to the highest level since 2012
-
Trump discusses firing Fed chairman after latest rate increase
-
Amazon picks New York and Northern Virginia for its new headquarters after year-long search
-
-
The Real Story: Trump wants to withdraw military – what’s the fallout?
-
Infosys cuts the ribbon on high tech innovation hub in Hartford
-
US unemployment falls to 3.7 percent, lowest since 1969
-
The Real Story: Building A New Budget
-
Stocks close sharply lower after Trump again attacks Federal Reserve
-
-
State nears borrowing limit following bonding commission meeting
-
The Real Story — Reporter Roundtable
-
Amazon goes bicoastal: will open HQs in New York, DC suburb