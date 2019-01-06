Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

The Real Story: Senator Osten and Senator-elect Sampson debate CT’s budget

Posted 11:58 AM, January 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:59AM, January 6, 2019

A spirited debate about fixing Connecticut’s budget problems, featuring veteran State Senator Cathy Osten (D) Sprague and incoming State Senator Rob Sampson (R) Southington. Erasing the huge deficit: Should the state’s “Rainy Day” fund be used? What about hiking the state’s minimum wage to $15/hour? Bring back highway tolls? Raise taxes (again)?

