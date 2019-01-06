A spirited debate about fixing Connecticut’s budget problems, featuring veteran State Senator Cathy Osten (D) Sprague and incoming State Senator Rob Sampson (R) Southington. Erasing the huge deficit: Should the state’s “Rainy Day” fund be used? What about hiking the state’s minimum wage to $15/hour? Bring back highway tolls? Raise taxes (again)?
The Real Story: Senator Osten and Senator-elect Sampson debate CT’s budget
-
The Real Story: Legislative preview with Senators Looney and Fasano
-
Advocates say CT legislature must act now to get in on hemp-growing business
-
The Real Story: Building A New Budget
-
The Real Story: Towns and cities wait & worry as budget session looms
-
The Real Story – Legislative Preview
-
-
The Real Story – General Assembly races
-
The Real Story – Election Special
-
Congress searches for deal to end partial government shutdown
-
State’s public affairs network back on track for new session
-
Lamont talks Pittsburgh tragedy before shifting to gun control; criticizing Stefanowski
-
-
The Real Story – Dems take control of General Assembly
-
Trump issues Congress list of demands ahead of shutdown meeting
-
The Real Story — 22-year-old elected to state Senate