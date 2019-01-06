WATCH: Police and civilians rescue man from burning SUV

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Police and good Samaritans rescued a man from a burning car in Texas. It happened early on New Year’s Day in Corpus Christi.

Police there say a wrong-way driver struck a vehicle on a state highway, causing it to flip on its side and catch fire.

A 70-year-old man was trapped in the car. Dash-cam footage released on Friday shows how civilians joined police in freeing him from the burning wreck.

The man’s current medical condition is not known, but police say the man would not have survived the incident without the “heroic efforts” of the group.

Authorities say the wrong-way driver was killed in the crash.