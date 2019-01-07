× 4 dead puppies found in bag; Middletown police investigating

MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating the discovery of four dead puppies found in a bag on the side of the road Sunday.

A resident reported finding a bag with four puppies on the side of Preston Avenue around noon. Police said the puppies appeared to be two weeks old, black in color with some white on chin, chest, and feet. The puppies were all male and appeared to be a possible poodle or cocker spaniel mixed breed. They had been dead for a few hours. Police said there was evidence at the scene that they will be processing.

The puppies were taken to Pieper-Olson Veterinary Hospital. A necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Middletown Animal Control officers are investigating. The are asking someone may know of a dog that just had puppies and they are no longer around. Police said the puppies would have been too young to adopt and should have remained with their mother. If anyone had any information, please contact the Middletown Animal Control Officers at 860-638-4030.