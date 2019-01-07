× 4 suspects arrested attempting to break in to vacant Vernon church

VERNON — Police arrested four suspects from New York and New Jersey who attempted to break in to a vacant church on Sunday.

Police said they were notified around 3;15 p.m., of potential trespassers on the property of Sacred Heart Church at 550 Hartford Turnpike. The church has been vacant for several years after structural problems caused the parish to relocate.

Police said when they arrived, there were four suspects attempting to enter the building. Police determined the group had seen a social media posting about an “abandoned church” and had driven up from New York City to photograph it. When they arrived, they found it secured and police said they went to a local store to purchase a hammer in order to break in. An alarm system alerted police to the attempt.

Police warned the public that anyone found on the church property will face criminal prosecution.

Anson Chin, 20, of Buffalo, NY

Criminal Attempt/Trespass 2nd Degree

Trespass 3rd Degree

Kenado Mercado, 19, of Brooklyn, NY

Criminal Attempt/Trespass 2nd Degree

Trespass 3rd Degree

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

Possession of Burglar Tools

Shreyansh Prithyani, 18, of Eddison, NJ

Criminal Attempt/Trespass 2nd Degree

Trespass 3rd Degree

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

Christopher Yu, 24 of Flushing, NY

Criminal Attempt/Trespass 2nd Degree

Trespass 3rd Degree

All four parties posted $2,500 bonds and are scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Jan. 15.

