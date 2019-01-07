Expect More Now: FOX61’s Ben Goldman goes 1-on-1 with UConn’s Geno Auriemma

HARTFORD — Geno Auriemma, head coach of the UConn women’s basketball team is by far one of the most recognizable faces of Connecticut.

But who is Auriemma off the basketball court? FOX61’s Ben Goldman spent close to an hour sitting down with Auriemma inside of his restaurant, Geno’s Grille by the UConn campus in Storrs, CT.

Auriemma talks about his family, regrets he may have, his desire (or lack thereof) to run for political office, leadership, etc. Goldman brings a side of Auriemma out that residents of Connecticut have never heard before, a more personal side to Auriemma off the basketball court.

