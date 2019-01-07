Fighting the flu in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The numbers are out but hopefully that hasn't kept you out.

Flu season is upon us and experts said we're already facing some challenges this flu season. The Connecticut Department of Public Health said over the holidays there was an large increase in influenza cases across the state but fortunately, they said this year is not shaping up to be as bad as last fall and winter.

Dr. Matthew Cartter, the director of infectious diseases and state epidemiologist said, “every year is a bit different,” Cartter said. “Last year was the worst year in 10 years and hopefully that won't be the case this year it looks like that based on data from the CDC that the vaccine is pretty good this year in terms of covering this virus.”

Dr. Steven Wolf, the chairman of emergency medicine at Saint Francis Hospital said combating the influenza virus and flu-like symptoms comes down to common sense.

“You’ve got to be smart,” Wolf said. “Hand hygiene is really important and keep sick kids and sick anyone at home.”

Cartter added the best flu informational resource is the Center for Disease Control website.