2-alarm house fire injures firefighter in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire on Elizabeth Street Monday morning.

Fire officials said that the fire was showing on the second floor and moving to the third floor of the three-story home near Elm City College Prep Middle School.

Firefighters said at least one firefighter was taken from scene by stretcher with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire at the two-family home displaced eight people, one of whom was home at the time of the fire. A couple of pets are unaccounted for as of late Monday morning.

The cause of the morning fire is not known at this time.

1 firefighter taken from scene of Elizabeth Street fire in #newhaven by stretcher with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/tTuj3GLqiZ — Keith McGilvery (@Keith_McGilvery) January 7, 2019