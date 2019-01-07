2-alarm house fire injures firefighter in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire on Elizabeth Street Monday morning.
Fire officials said that the fire was showing on the second floor and moving to the third floor of the three-story home near Elm City College Prep Middle School.
Firefighters said at least one firefighter was taken from scene by stretcher with non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire at the two-family home displaced eight people, one of whom was home at the time of the fire. A couple of pets are unaccounted for as of late Monday morning.
The cause of the morning fire is not known at this time.
41.334968 -72.937853