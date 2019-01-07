Make-A-Wish helps little boy visit Florida theme park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A little boy battling cancer has gotten a great surprise from a local company as he waits to be well enough to go on his trip.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield welcomed Cameron Wilson and his family to their annual holiday cookie event-- and gave him some gifts.

Cameron was diagnosed with A-L-L Leukemia. While in the hospital the family learned about Make A Wish-- and while Cameron is too sick right now to go on his wish--- but the family will be heading to Disney to visit Cameron's favorite character Lightning Mcqueen.

But in the meantime--- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield decided to throw him a little holiday party to celebrate until he can get down to Disney.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield recently donated $10,000 to Make A Wish-- which is the average cost to send one child on their wish.

The President and General Manager of Anthem explained why the company helps support Make A Wish.

Jill says partnering with Make A Wish fits in well with their mission of improving lives.

Once Cameron is cleared to travel, the whole family will take a trip to Disney World.