Man arrested in Putnam after throwing eggs at man, defecating on floor

PUTNAM — A Georgia man is in police custody after he threw eggs at another man and defecated at the residence.

Police said that Ansay Darraido-Lopez met another man on a dating app on Sunday.

Darraido-Lopez, 44, met the man at a motel in Putnam and got into a verbal fight with him. He threw 24 eggs at the victim and their car.

The man was injured and the car was damaged.

Darraido-Lopez also defecated within the resident of the victim and damaged other personal property before the verbal fight.

He moved from Georgia to Connecticut to start a new life and to work on his cheese farm.

He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief third degree, disorderly conduct and assault in the third degree.