Orange students inspired by songwriter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE -- It was a special day at Amity Middle School in Orange that had some students rethinking education -- and what it means to be a community -- through music.

Students got the chance to meet one-on-one with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Monty Selby, who stressed an important word -- community. It is what the principal said they are all about at at Amity.

"Everything you hear by the end of the day will be their words but I will help then put it together in a form, said Selby. "I will show them a little about a hit song , to make a song to stick."

Selby travels across the country to work with students.

Nearly 400 students at the school worked together throughout the day to craft a song, emblematic of what it means to be part of the school community.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video