Light snow showers will fall in the evening/overnight hours, and there may be a few slick roads as this snow falls. In terms of accumulation amounts, it doesn’t look impressive.

A coating to an inch is showing up on most computer models, so don’t expect this to be a big storm. In some higher elevation towns, there could be a few 2″ amounts, but that would be very scattered and wouldn’t last long with a change to rain.

Tuesday’s commute may be a bit messy, especially for northern CT.

The overnight/early morning snow will change to rain as milder temperatures come in. The rest of the day Tuesday will bring a few lingering rain showers, but not a huge washout. Highs will be in the 40 degree range, so any snow on the ground will likely melt by the end of the day.

Another round of showers enters the picture late Tuesday night carrying into Wednesday morning. After this unsettled weather for the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame, we quiet down for the end of the week. Cold weather moves in as well!

By Friday temperatures will struggle to make it into the mid to upper 20s with overnight lows in the single digits. This bone chilling cold looks persist as we head into the weekend. The question is: does this cold weather increase our chances for a big snowstorm? Some computer projections seem to think so. Stay tuned!

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Light snow showers. A coating to an inch or so. Watch for slick roads! Lows: 20s.

TUESDAY: Snow/mix changing to rain. High: Low-mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for morning rain. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cold but sunny. Highs: mid 20s.

