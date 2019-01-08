× 9-1-1 systems in state recover from overnight outage

HARTFORD — Local 9-1-1 systems have recovered from an overnight outage.

Towns reported problems around 1:30 a.m. and were back in full operation about an hour later. Dispatchers in Vernon noticed a problem where calls were not being routed through the system. They didn’t know if any calls were missed during that time. They said dispatchers trained for instances like this.

Police said outages occur and residents should program the routine number for their local department into their phones just to have a backup.