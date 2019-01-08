Capitol gets a last minute house cleaning amid inauguration preparations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — One by one, items are being crossed off the do-to list at the State Capitol.

You can call it spring cleaning in the winter.

The Capitol, Legislative Office Building and the Armory were all bustling with people and buzzing with new ideas on the day before inauguration.

“New staff is coming in. They are finding out where the bathroom is. So that’s where we are. Everybody is getting their feet wet and ready to go,” explained State Rep. Jason Perillo, a Republican from Shelton.

In the Governors office, the desks are cleared. The boxes are stacked. But Governor Malloy’s nameplate is still hanging outside. It will be changed by noon Wednesday. That’s when Gov.-Elect Ned Lamont will be sworn in followed by his state of the state address at 2:30 inside the House of Representatives, where on this day — the chamber was closed for repairs. It reopened just in time for the Governor-Elect to practice his speech.

“I think you always have to give a new governor the benefit of the doubt. The gentleman says he wants to collaborate, let’s hope he does,” said Rep. Perillo.

In the legislative office building, lobbyists were mulling around and staff lined up to get their credentials.

“I just came here to the Capitol to get my badge for security clearance. And I’m here to just get the gist of what I’ll be doing this session,” said Capitol Sessional Worker Joe Garabedian.

We also stopped in the Capitol gift shop.

“People are excited. I think they want to see new and different things,” said gift shop Manager Barbara Miller.

She said business is booming in the gift shop because of the buzz surrounding the inauguration.

“Governor Malloy never stopped in here. Ned Lamont stopped in here earlier before he became Governor and I’m hoping he remembers and stops in again,” she said.

To the armory now — where final preparations were being made for inauguration days swearing-in ceremony. Security will be tight. Metal detectors at the entrances.

“Leave yourself a little extra time with road closures and knowing that you are going to have to go through a metal detector and get scanned prior to coming into the building,” explained Major Mike Peterson of the Connecticut National Guard.

The National Guard was busy practicing walking the parade route.

“We’re tirelessly rehearsing and making sure we are walking the route of the parade where the honors will be taking place,” he explained.

Below is a list of times roads in Hartford will be closed due to the inauguration:

8:00 am - Lafayette St between Capitol Ave. and Russ St. closed.

11:00 am - Trinity St. from Elm St to the Arch closed.

11:30 am - State Armory open to the public for Inauguration.

12:30 pm - Inauguration Ceremony at the State Armory.

1:00 pm - Elm St. full length closed.

1:00 pm - I-84 Capitol Ave. Highway Ramp Closed.

1:00 pm - Washington St. from Capitol Ave. to Buckingham St. closed.

1:00pm - Broad St. South from Farmington Ave to Capitol Ave. highway access only.

1:00 pm - Military Cannons put in place on Capitol Ave. Capitol Ave closed between Hudson St. and Broad St.

1:30 pm - Military Cannon Salute than procession from Capitol Ave. to Trinity St. Roads closed during procession.

2:00 pm - Military flyover than Governor speaks on north side of Capitol.

Both the ceremony and parade are open to the public.

