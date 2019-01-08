× Connecticut man charged in fatal hit and run on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A Connecticut driver has been charged in the hit and run deaths of a husband and wife on Long Island.

Prosecutors said Monday that 24-year-old Patrick Poillon, of Darien, was indicted on charges including manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and reckless endangerment.

His lawyer says he’s innocent. Bail was set at $1 million cash or $5 million bond and he’s due back in court Feb. 4.

Police say 50-year-old William Molnar and his 41-year-old wife, Jean Molnar, were driving in Mastic Beach the night of Dec. 22 when they were struck by a vehicle driven by Poillon, who fled the scene on foot and was later arrested.

Prosecutors say Poillon had been driving 68 mph in a 30 mph speed zone.