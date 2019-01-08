× Fairfield police charge suspect for making unwanted sexual contact with a teen

FAIRFIELD — Police arrested a suspect for making unwanted sexual contact with a teenage girl.

Konstantinos Avramidis, 45, of Stratford, was arrested last Saturday after he turned himself in on outstanding warrants for two counts of Sexual assault in the 4th Degree, two counts of Public Indecency, two counts of Harassment in the 2nd Degree, and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree.

Police said Avramidis was the subject of an ongoing investigation after he allegedly made unwanted sexual contact with a 16 year-old juvenile female while in her place of employment. Avramidis also sent unwanted sexual photographs of himself via text messaging to the same juvenile.

Konstantinos Avramidis was held on $60,000 bond and was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday.