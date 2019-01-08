Lingering snow and rain showers during the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're not seeing much snow but the timing isn't great for this morning's commute. A coating of snow and a few scattered slick roads have led to numerous school delays this morning, as we have a bit of action in an otherwise lackluster winter so far.

The rest of the day will bring cloudy skies and a few lingering rain showers, but not a huge washout. Highs will be in the 40 degree range, so any snow on the ground will likely melt by the end of the day.

Another round of showers enters the picture late tonight carrying into early tomorrow morning. Snow showers are likely in the hills though where another tricky commute is possible. The rest of the day looks fine with clearing skies and a gusty breezy.

After this unsettled weather for today & tomorrow, we calm down but cool off with some true winter cold in store.

By Friday temperatures will struggle to make it into the mid to upper 20s with overnight lows in the single digits. This bone chilling cold looks persist as we head into the weekend.

The question is: does this cold weather increase our chances for a big snowstorm? Some computer projections seem to think so. The first period of time to watch is Sunday with a coastal storm nearby. So far odds favor this one stays out to sea but we'll need to keep a close eye on it as the week progresses. Stay tuned!

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Snow/mix in the morning, then cloudy with a lingering rain shower at times. High: Low-mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain overnight. Lows: 35-40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, colder. High: Low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Cold but sunny. Highs: mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for snow. Watching a storm to the south. High: 20s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli