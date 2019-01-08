× Man in critical condition after Norwich stabbing; Teen also injured

NORWICH — Police arrested a suspect who they said stabbed an adult and a teen on Monday.

Around 11:13 p.m. police were called to the Mohegan Commons Apartments where they said Dustin Houtman, 36, stabbed an adult man approximately 11 times within a residence in those apartments. Police said the suspect also stabbed a 13-year-old juvenile during the assault.

Police said both victims were taken to Hartford Hospital. The adult was listed in critical condition and the juvenile was treated for minor lacerations.

Houtman was arrested on scene and charged with Assault First Degree (2 Counts), Reckless Endangerment First Degree (2 Counts); Risk Of Injury to a Minor (2 Counts) and Disorderly Conduct. He held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Steven Schmidt at 860-886-5561