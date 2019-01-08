Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Man in critical condition after Norwich stabbing; Teen also injured

Posted 11:17 AM, January 8, 2019, by

Dustin Houtman(Norwich PD)

NORWICH — Police arrested a suspect who they said stabbed an adult and a teen on Monday.

Around 11:13 p.m. police were called to  the Mohegan Commons Apartments where they said Dustin Houtman, 36, stabbed an adult man approximately 11 times within a residence in those apartments. Police said the suspect also stabbed a 13-year-old juvenile during the assault.

Police said both victims were taken to Hartford Hospital. The adult was listed in critical condition and the juvenile  was treated for minor lacerations.

Houtman was arrested on scene and charged with  Assault First Degree (2 Counts), Reckless Endangerment First Degree (2 Counts);  Risk Of Injury to a Minor (2 Counts) and Disorderly Conduct. He held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Steven Schmidt at 860-886-5561