More rain heading your way overnight

Another round of showers enters the picture late tonight carrying into early tomorrow morning.

Snow showers are likely in the hills though where another tricky commute is possible. The rest of the day looks fine with clearing skies and a gusty breezy.

After this unsettled weather for today & tomorrow, we calm down but cool off with some true winter cold in store.

By Friday temperatures will struggle to make it into the mid to upper 20s with overnight lows in the single digits. This bone chilling cold looks persist as we head into the weekend.

The question is: does this cold weather increase our chances for a big snowstorm? Some computer projections seem to think so. The first period of time to watch is Sunday with a coastal storm nearby. So far odds favor this one stays out to sea but we'll need to keep a close eye on it as the week progresses. Stay tuned!

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain overnight. Lows: 35-40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, colder. High: Low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Cold but sunny. Highs: mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for snow. Watching a storm to the south. High: 20s.

