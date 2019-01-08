PD: Police in standoff with barricaded subject in Groton

NOW: Large police scene at Navy Lodge in #Groton . Being told this is staging area. Can see swat team. Being told this is due to barricaded person a few streets over @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/nVG0oq6ln5 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 9, 2019

GROTON – Police said they are currently in a stand-off with a barricaded subject on 8 Orion Avenue.

Police said the call came in around 7:20 from a neighbors house saying they heard shots being fired.

Police said a shelter is in place for surrounding neighborhoods. Police added that immediate neighbors were escorted safely by police and no injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more details come into the newsroom.

