Police chase sparked after car crashes through fences at Tweed airport in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A person is in police custody after being chased by police through the New Haven city limits Tuesday.

Police said that the chase started at Tweed airport around noon.

Airport officials said the car drove through a fence, driving onto the airfield and through another fence to get back onto the road.

The chase continued through West Haven and finally came to an end at Amity Road in New Haven.

There were no flight delays due to the police pursuit, but airport officials said the fences suffered significant damage.

The identity of the suspect has not been released by police.