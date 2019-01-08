× Police chase sparked after car crashes through fences at Tweed airport in New Haven; man arrested

NEW HAVEN — A person is in police custody after being chased by police through the New Haven city limits Tuesday.

Police said that the chase started at Tweed airport around noon.

Airport officials said 31-year-old Alphonzo Dixon of Hamden, drove through a fence, driving onto the airfield and through another fence to get back onto the road.

“Motorist Dixon stopped at the rental return and failed to exit his vehicle,” police said. “Officers attempted a felony traffic stop as Dixon began to drive away. Dixon crashed his motor vehicle into an unmarked NHPD police vehicle and fled by driving through a chain link fence onto the airport runway. After crossing the runway, Dixon crashed his vehicle through another fence and exited onto Dodge Avenue in East Haven. At least one police vehicle pursued Dixon across the tarmac area of the runway. Airport runway service was closed momentarily and quickly reopened.”

Police said they seized a small amount of narcotics in both vehicles used by Dixon.

“In addition to two warrants from New Haven, Dixon has an arrest warrant from Hamden Police Department, and will be charged with a number of crimes related to today’s incident. No firearm was recovered and the investigation is ongoing.”

There were no flight delays due to the police pursuit, but airport officials said the fences suffered significant damage.