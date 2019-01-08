× Police investigating body found off Rt. 2 in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on an exit ramp Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., State police were called to the area of Route 2 Westbound, Exit 4 off ramp, in East Hartford for the reports of a suspicious incident. Callers said an individual was lying in the travel portion of the roadway.Troopers found a black man lying in the right shoulder of the off ramp, partially in the travel lane. Paramedics confirmed the male was dead. Detectives from Western District Major Crimes Squad are currently on scene. The exit is expected to be closed until mid morning. Anyone with information which can aid investigators are asked to contact Troop H-Hartford at 860-534-1000.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.