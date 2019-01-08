× Police investigating officer involved shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are at the scene of an officer involved Tuesday evening.

Police said they were in the area of 451 Greenwich Avenue when they reported shots being fired. Police said one person was taken to the hospital but it was not an officer. At this time, the extent of the their injuries is unknown.

Police said they did recover a gun in the area.

