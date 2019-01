HAMDEN — On Friday at 2:30 p.m., members of the The Hamden Police Department said they went to Marshalls at 2100 Dixwell Avenue in Hamden for a shoplifting report.

Hamden police said three females stole clothing, valued at approximately $500 and got into a red Honda Accord after they left store and entered. The carwas last seen headed south on Route 15 towards New Haven.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 230-4030.