1lb mussels

3oz pork belly

1oz garlic

3/4 cup veg stock

1/4 cup sherry wine

2TBS whole grain mustard

3oz butter

Salt & pepper

Sauté off garlic , when toasted add in pork belly , render out the fat when belly is almost crisp add mussels , stock , sherry , mustard cover pan to help mussels steam after liquid is reduced by half add in butter , salt & pepper reduce toll sauce is thickened